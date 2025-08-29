Jacqueline shares glimpse of Lal Baugcha Raja visit, seeks blessings

India marked Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi or Vinayagar Chaturthi, on August 26.

The festival is for celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity. It is marked with the installation of Ganesha’s murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals.

Jacqueline, on August 27, welcomed Ganpati to her house on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, for the first time ever.

She took to her social media account in sharing beautiful glimpses of Ganpati Bappa at her home and captioned it: “Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”.

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts a massive budget.

It stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, Welcome to the Jungle is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.