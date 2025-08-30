Celebs

Former WWE writer claims Vince McMahon sexually assaulted female wrestler publicly

Former WWE writer, Dan St. Germain has accused American businessman, Vince McMahon of sexual assault. McMahon allegedly assaulted Ashley Massaro publicly
American businessman, Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday last week. He used to be the former chairman and CEO of popular wrestling show, WWE. While he is not new to controversies and scandals, Vince McMahon has been accused of sexual misconduct once again.

Former WWE writer, Dan St. Germain has recently alleged during a podcast appearance, that Vince McMahon had sexually assaulted female wrestler, Ashley Massaro publicly Ashley had passed away in May, 2019.

Vince McMahon accused of sexual assault once again

Dan St. Germain has accused Vince McMahon of sexual misconduct. According to the allegations, Vince assaulted female wrestler, Ashley Massaro while they were in Europe. According to Dan, Vince McMahon had begun being inappropriate while they were flying to Europe.

Once the flight landed, Vince allegedly asked everyone to get on the tarmac while he r*ped her publicly, as claimed by Dan St. Germain. The former WWE writer added, "He’s an absolute maniac. This is true".

Vince McMahon and Donald Trump
Vince McMahon and Donald TrumpX

Over the years, extremely serious charges have been levelled against Vince McMahon including sexual assault, misconduct and even sex trafficking. He had come under heavy scrutiny after his partner at WWE, Janel Grant, had made serious charges against him.

Currently, investigations regarding the various claims against the former WWE CEO, are underway. Dan St. Germain's allegations have simply added to the long list.

Despite ongoing allegations and investigations, Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday with pomp and show in New York City. The private party saw many WWE legends and big names from the world of wrestling in attendance.

