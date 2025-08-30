Former WWE writer claims Vince McMahon sexually assaulted female wrestler publicly

American businessman, Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday last week. He used to be the former chairman and CEO of popular wrestling show, WWE. While he is not new to controversies and scandals, Vince McMahon has been accused of sexual misconduct once again.

Former WWE writer, Dan St. Germain has recently alleged during a podcast appearance, that Vince McMahon had sexually assaulted female wrestler, Ashley Massaro publicly Ashley had passed away in May, 2019.

Vince McMahon accused of sexual assault once again

Dan St. Germain has accused Vince McMahon of sexual misconduct. According to the allegations, Vince assaulted female wrestler, Ashley Massaro while they were in Europe. According to Dan, Vince McMahon had begun being inappropriate while they were flying to Europe.

Once the flight landed, Vince allegedly asked everyone to get on the tarmac while he r*ped her publicly, as claimed by Dan St. Germain. The former WWE writer added, "He’s an absolute maniac. This is true".