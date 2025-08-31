Bruce Willis’ wife Emma responds to backlash over living separately amid his dementia struggles

Emma Heming Willis is standing firm against criticism over her decision to live separately from husband Bruce Willis as he continues his battle with frontotemporal dementia. In a primetime ABC special that aired on August 26, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Emma revealed that the Die Hard actor, 70, now lives in a specialised residence with professional caregivers.

She described the move as “one of the hardest decisions” of her life but emphasised that it was made with Bruce’s dignity and their daughters’ well-being in mind. “I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our girls,” she told, explaining that the facility has since become her family’s “second home” — a place filled with love, warmth, and laughter.

Emma Heming Willis speaks out on caring for Bruce Willis with dementia

The decision, however, sparked public backlash, prompting Emma to post a video on Instagram three days later. Addressing critics directly, she said she anticipated mixed reactions when sharing intimate details of their life. “What I knew is that by sharing some of our intimate information we would see these two camps: people with opinions and people with actual experience,” she explained.