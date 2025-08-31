Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble breaking up? Insiders reveal his payday demands

Just weeks after their tense exchange at Jeff Bezos’ wedding celebrations in Venice, Italy, Kris and Corey were spotted clashing again at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas in July. Witnesses say Kris stormed off in frustration while her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, attempted to calm Corey, who looked visibly upset.

According to sources, Corey has grown weary of Kris’s alleged habit of ridiculing him in public. “He refuses to be Kris’ doormat,” said one tipster. “He feels like he’s done everything for her—being her protector, partner, assistant, and confidant. Now that she’s undermining him publicly, he wants Kris to make it right.”

What Corey reportedly wants is a financial settlement. Friends say he views it as overdue payback for putting his own career on pause when he began dating Kris in 2014, shortly after her split from Caitlyn Jenner.

Before their romance, Corey worked in the entertainment industry as a respected talent manager. Now, sources claim, he believes he’s entitled to compensation for the sacrifices he made during their time together. “Corey sees himself as the glue that kept the family stable through crises,” said the insider. “He thinks he deserves recognition and a payday for those years.”