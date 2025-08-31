Urvashi Dholakia's net worth: Family, sons, salary breakdown and more

Urvashi Dholakia who's best known for playing the role of 'Komolika' in the television series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay... still enjoys a cult following. Though her show ended years ago, Urvashi has enjoyed a successful career and can currently be seen on the series Power of Paanch. Last year, she was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The 44-year old actress participated in the show with professional dancer, Vaibhav Ghuge and impressed fans with her performances.
This is not her first reality show, however. Urvashi Dholakia was the winner of the 2013 reality show Bigg Boss 6. Urvashi's breakout show Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired from 2001 to 2008. Her portrayal of the shrewd and conniving villain left a mark on Indian viewers.
Urvashi made her acting debut in 1988 with the TV show Waris, after which, she went on to act in various television serials. On Instagram she has a following of 1.3 million. Urvashi also owns the team Speedy Shuttlers in the Yuva Badminton League.
After Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she appeared in other television shows like Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli and Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna Hai. She was also very popular in the television serial Vansi, where she played the lead role.
On Instagram Urvashi loves posting content with her two sons, Kshitij and Sagar. Urvashi is a single parent and often talks about raising her two children while being a working mum.
Urvashi has revealed in the past that sending her sons to a boarding school after her divorce at the age of 18, was one of the hardest decisions in her life. However, she was encouraged by her mum to send her kids away so they can grow up with discipline since she could not spend much time with them.
Urvashi shared, "It was difficult. Mujhe eventually unko boarding school bhejna pada tha. Wo meri maa ka decision tha, mera nahi tha… The lesson I learned from her is, she told me (for all single mothers)... un logo ko apne paas rakhke indisciplined life dene se better hai ki unko hostel mein daal, unko disciplined life milegi. You will never be able to give them time, they will get indisciplined. Grandparents kab tak karenge, Because they are also ageing. So, that I agree with.”
Urvashi Dholakia recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in her home with her family and shared snippets from the festivities. Urvashi was born to a Gujarati dad and Punjabi mom, Urvashi was married off very young. She was only 16 at the time. Sources suggest her early marriage even led her to stop pursuing her education.
Urvashi Dholakia lives in Delhi with her family, with her mother and her two sons.