Urvashi Dholakia's net worth: Family, sons, salary breakdown and more

Urvashi Dholakia who's best known for playing the role of 'Komolika' in the television series, Kasautii Zindagii Kay... still enjoys a cult following. Though her show ended years ago, Urvashi has enjoyed a successful career and can currently be seen on the series Power of Paanch. Last year, she was a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The 44-year old actress participated in the show with professional dancer, Vaibhav Ghuge and impressed fans with her performances.

Urvashi Dholakia reportedly has a net worth of ₹30-35 crore

This is not her first reality show, however. Urvashi Dholakia was the winner of the 2013 reality show Bigg Boss 6. Urvashi's breakout show Kasautii Zindagii Kay aired from 2001 to 2008. Her portrayal of the shrewd and conniving villain left a mark on Indian viewers.

Urvashi made her acting debut in 1988 with the TV show Waris, after which, she went on to act in various television serials. On Instagram she has a following of 1.3 million. Urvashi also owns the team Speedy Shuttlers in the Yuva Badminton League.

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she appeared in other television shows like Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli and Betaab Dil Ki Tamanna Hai. She was also very popular in the television serial Vansi, where she played the lead role.