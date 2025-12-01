All you need to know about Samantha’s princess-cut diamond wedding ring

What’s noticeable is how the ring sits against her wedding look. The straight geometry of the diamond contrasts neatly with the textures of her saree and jewellery. It stands out, but not loudly. It feels intentional rather than styled for effect.

For many celebrity weddings, rings tend to lean towards size or layers of detail. Samantha’s ring goes the opposite way: clean design, one strong stone, no extras. It reflects a preference for pieces that are easy to wear every day, and that age well visually.

There’s also a sense of durability to it. Platinum holds its form over time, and a princess cut keeps its definition even with regular wear. It’s the kind of ring that can move from occasion to occasion without looking out of place.

Overall, the ring’s appeal lies in its clarity and restraint. It’s a piece with a clear shape, a solid choice of metal and a style that doesn’t try to follow a trend. A ring chosen for its simplicity — and one that suits her.