Austrian influencer Stephanie Pieper found dead inside a suitcase as her ex-boyfriend confess to the crime

Sometimes the most unsettling things come from those closest to us. In a heartbreaking event, Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper was found dead and her body was discovered inside a suitcase in a Slovenian forest. According to authorities, the discovery was made after her ex-boyfriend reportedly confessed during questioning and directed police to the location.
After a fun night out with her friends, Stefanie reached home and texted her friends that she reached safely. But little did she know that she was actually not safe. Investigations have shown that after that “reached home safe” message her friend received another chilling text somewhat in the line of, “I think there’s someone in the staircase”.
What began as a carefree evening quickly took a frightening turn. Neighbours have told the police that they heard arguments from her apartment that night, and some reported seeing her ex-boyfriend, Patrick M. in the area. Since nothing appeared immediately alarming, no call was made to authorities.
When Stefanie’s friends and co-workers were unable to reach her later that night, they filed a missing-person report, triggering the investigation that would unfold in the days that followed.
Soon, in a dramatic twist of events, Stefanie’s ex-boyfriend was detained by local police after his car caught fire outside a casino near the Austrian border, an apparent attempt to cover up evidence.
After his arrest, he reportedly admitted his involvement in Stefanie’s death and led authorities to the site that’s linked to the crime. According to police statements, he claimed to have strangled her, placed her body inside a suitcase, and buried it in a forested area in Slovenia.
As of now, police have also arrested two male relatives of the suspect for their alleged connection to the case. Investigators are still working to determine a clear motive, as none has been established yet behind this gruesome act.
