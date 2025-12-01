Austrian influencer Stephanie Pieper found dead inside a suitcase as her ex-boyfriend confess to the crime

Sometimes the most unsettling things come from those closest to us. In a heartbreaking event, Austrian beauty influencer Stefanie Pieper was found dead and her body was discovered inside a suitcase in a Slovenian forest. According to authorities, the discovery was made after her ex-boyfriend reportedly confessed during questioning and directed police to the location.

After a fun night out with her friends, Stefanie reached home and texted her friends that she reached safely. But little did she know that she was actually not safe. Investigations have shown that after that “reached home safe” message her friend received another chilling text somewhat in the line of, “I think there’s someone in the staircase”.

What began as a carefree evening quickly took a frightening turn. Neighbours have told the police that they heard arguments from her apartment that night, and some reported seeing her ex-boyfriend, Patrick M. in the area. Since nothing appeared immediately alarming, no call was made to authorities.