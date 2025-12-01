Three years since his passing, Sidhu Moosewala’s new song Barota breaks records

Three years after Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated on May 29, 2022, in Mansa’s Jawaharke (Punjab), new song Barota dropped out of nowhere on November 28, 2025. Its delivery is sudden, sharp and heavy. The song claims his own voice, his own pen, his own beats. Lyrics, composition, vocals — all credited to Moosewala. It hit YouTube barely hours after upload, racing to No. 1 on the music-video trending chart. 2.2 million views, 700 000+ likes; in 48 hours: 28 million-plus in the first 3 hours. That’s the kind of wake-up call most “dead-and-gone” stars only dream of.

On release, the comment sections broke. One fan called it, “A champion is remembered; a legend is never forgotten.” A wave of grief-tinged gratitude swept through Punjab and among diaspora listeners. Many felt the track wasn’t just a song but a re-connection but a chance to relive the energy, swagger and raw edge Moosewala used to command. The video isn’t some clean-cut pop affair. It comes with grit, old footage, rural-Punjab aesthetics, a feel rooted in Sidhu’s familiar universe of village imagery, youth brio, rivalry, pride.