Three years since his passing, Sidhu Moosewala’s new song Barota breaks records

Three years after Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated on May 29, 2022, in Mansa’s Jawaharke (Punjab), new song Barota dropped out of nowhere on November 28, 2025. Its delivery is sudden, sharp and heavy. The song claims his own voice, his own pen, his own beats. Lyrics, composition, vocals — all credited to Moosewala. It hit YouTube barely hours after upload, racing to No. 1 on the music-video trending chart. 2.2 million views, 700 000+ likes; in 48 hours: 28 million-plus in the first 3 hours. That’s the kind of wake-up call most “dead-and-gone” stars only dream of.
On release, the comment sections broke. One fan called it, “A champion is remembered; a legend is never forgotten.” A wave of grief-tinged gratitude swept through Punjab and among diaspora listeners. Many felt the track wasn’t just a song but a re-connection but a chance to relive the energy, swagger and raw edge Moosewala used to command. The video isn’t some clean-cut pop affair. It comes with grit, old footage, rural-Punjab aesthetics, a feel rooted in Sidhu’s familiar universe of village imagery, youth brio, rivalry, pride.
This is reportedly his ninth posthumous release since 2022. The estate/family behind him seem committed to mining carefully, darkly or passionately, the vault of unreleased Moose-content. That strategy has its own weight: every release becomes a re-entry of voice from beyond, a chance to celebrate or mourn depending where you stand.
Because authenticity matters. Fans smell and feel the difference between trite tribute and real legacy. Barota carries Moosewala’s direct imprint: his lyrics, his voice, his rhythm. That scarcity gives it power.
And more than that: in 2025, with a global Punjabi diaspora hungry for identity, belonging and nostalgia, a dark horse like Sidhu still cuts across generational and geographic lines. It forces a question: does death mute stars — or harden their legend? So far, Barota says legend.
