Justin Bieber’s sudden drop in followers fuels wild fan theories

There have been many different theories thrown around by fans about what caused the mass drop in followers for Justin Bieber: a massive deletion of bot/inactive accounts by social media sites, resulting in some backlash from fans based on recent content and appearances, algorithm changes which automatically unfollow accounts that have been inactive for extended periods or are linked to spam activity and many fans also believe it could simply be a temporary dip before the rise again.

One prominent theory among many is that this mass exit from Justin's follower list is part of a concerted effort by social networks to do a large-scale "clean-up", to eliminate fake accounts or inactive accounts. This type of clean-up or "purge" usually impacts celebrity accounts that have large numbers of followers that may not be real (or legitimate) followers, thus decreasing the total follower count and also increasing the likelihood of real followers being able to interact with Justin without as much "noise" from bots, inactive accounts and spam.

Some of the fanbase indicate that the reason for the decline in Justin Bieber's fanbase is due to recent events or changes in his public image or style; while this could explain some of his former fans leaving, others believe the drop may simply be a result of timing, with many hardcore fans abandoning/never signing in to their accounts due to inactivity. Justin Bieber and his management have not addressed the drop in follower count publicly at this time.