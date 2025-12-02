Twitch streamer Nina Lin refuses to apologise after shoplifting live

The 24-year-old Twitch star Nina Lin refuses to apologise after being called out by her fans for shoplifting from the Target store while self-checkout. She literally flipped the script, and claimed that even if she did, nobody is losing any money from that.
A recent video surfaced the internet that is making people lose their minds. The influencer Nina Lin was casually shopping when she decided to go live and talk about how expensive everything’s getting. Everything's been good… until she hit the self-checkout and it was 'showtime'!
As she chatted away, she scanned her items, until eagle-eyed viewers noticed something sneaky. When it came time to scan the steak and butter, she placed the butter right on top of the steak… and only the butter got scanned. The steak, well zero beeps... zero scan and full level controversy.
Soon the backlash took off faster than the self-checkout could say “unexpected item in the bagging area.”
Things got more heated up amongst the audience when another video of hers surfaced the internet.
Confronting the criticism in the next video the influencer denied that anything of that sort happened and even if it did happen nobody is at fault while using a few not so good words. She went on to say that Target wasn’t losing a single penny on the items and then held up a shoe she claimed she’d also gotten for free. She said, “Even if it was the steaks… ain't nobody missing no f***ing money. Calm the f*** down.”
She added, “I got these from Target too, guys, and guess how much I paid? Free-99. Get mad, b***h!”
Soon, the drama snowballed into a bigger debate. People started questioning retail security and pointing out how shoplifting has skyrocketed lately. Others took it even further, some said moments like this are exactly why Twitch needs stricter rules, maybe even bans. One user said, “How do you even shoplift on stream with the chat watching everything?”
And this isn’t Nina Lin’s first viral moment… for the wrong reasons. She previously raised eyebrows during an IRL stream with two male streamers, and now this latest stunt just adds fuel to the fire. Many are calling it a one-way ticket to a Twitch ban.
As of now, she hasn’t commented, and no legal action has been taken but the internet is definitely watching closely.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels