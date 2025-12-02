Twitch streamer Nina Lin refuses to apologise after shoplifting live

The 24-year-old Twitch star Nina Lin refuses to apologise after being called out by her fans for shoplifting from the Target store while self-checkout. She literally flipped the script, and claimed that even if she did, nobody is losing any money from that.

Stream gone wrong: Nina Lin faces calls for Twitch ban after shoplifting controversy

A recent video surfaced the internet that is making people lose their minds. The influencer Nina Lin was casually shopping when she decided to go live and talk about how expensive everything’s getting. Everything's been good… until she hit the self-checkout and it was 'showtime'!

As she chatted away, she scanned her items, until eagle-eyed viewers noticed something sneaky. When it came time to scan the steak and butter, she placed the butter right on top of the steak… and only the butter got scanned. The steak, well zero beeps... zero scan and full level controversy.