Andrew Tate says Indians only follow law in Dubai; internet reminds him of his own court dates

Plenty of commenters also rolled their eyes at the old, lazy trope — the idea that a global diaspora of doctors, engineers, students, hospitality workers, and business owners somehow behaves uniformly. The subtext of his post was clear enough, and people called it what it was: xenophobia masquerading as street wisdom.

A few Indians living abroad explained that if anything, it’s places like the UAE that enforce law with a very visible fist, which is not the same as “respect.” Others noted that Indians make up a massive chunk of Dubai’s workforce and economy, so reducing them to a behavioural punchline is cheap even by Tate’s bargain-bin standards.

Still, this is the familiar rhythm of the Tate-verse. He throws a stone, pretends it’s philosophy, and the internet picks it up to show him it’s just gravel. What made this one sting is how lazily it was crafted — and how quickly it collapsed under the weight of his own controversies. The world’s biggest diaspora doesn’t need an influencer’s approval rating. Especially not one who keeps meeting judges more often than gym trainers.