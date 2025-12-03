Is Shhaymali De and Raj Nidimoru still married?

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s recent wedding to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been marred by an explosive claim by a friend of his former partner, Shhyamali De, who has alleged Raj and Shhyamali are "still married."
Samantha and Raj, the couple who collaborated on several projects, finally got married in a private Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Ling Bhairavi Temple on December 1, 2025. This sudden marriage with around 30 guests became highly sensational after Shhyamali De posted a cryptic message on social media.
Shhyamali posted the image of an Indian woman wearing a red bindi and vermillion, with an overlay of a philosophical verse about "karmic bonds" and debts coming to an end. This was followed by a separate, pointed message, referring to "desperate people."
The controversy escalated dramatically when Shhyamali’s friend, Bhavna Tapadia, reposted the image with an unverified but impact-laden statement. "To all those who are asking me. last time I checked she was still married and the last time was NOW," wrote the friend, sparking off a social media furor in no time.
The claim has left fans wondering about the legal status of Raj’s previous marriage. Neither Raj nor Shhyamali has ever announced their separation or divorce. In fact, the last public display of affection was a Valentine's Day message of Shhyamali for Raj in February 2023, where she penned: "There is a hand I love to hold. Happy Valentine's Day R!" This has gone viral again online, adding another layer to the narrative.
Raj and Samantha, whose relationship rumours grew louder through 2024, have maintained silence about the explosive allegations. Neither has Shhyamali issued any further statement, leaving the question of her marital status with Raj Nidimoru officially unanswered as discussions continue to escalate online.