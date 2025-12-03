Is Shhaymali De and Raj Nidimoru still married?

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s recent wedding to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been marred by an explosive claim by a friend of his former partner, Shhyamali De, who has alleged Raj and Shhyamali are "still married."

Shhaymali De’s friend claims that she is still married to Raj Nidimoru

Samantha and Raj, the couple who collaborated on several projects, finally got married in a private Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha at Ling Bhairavi Temple on December 1, 2025. This sudden marriage with around 30 guests became highly sensational after Shhyamali De posted a cryptic message on social media.

Shhyamali posted the image of an Indian woman wearing a red bindi and vermillion, with an overlay of a philosophical verse about "karmic bonds" and debts coming to an end. This was followed by a separate, pointed message, referring to "desperate people."