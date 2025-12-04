Doctor who sold ketamine to Matthew Perry gets 2.5 years in prison

A doctor who pleaded guilty to selling ketamine to Matthew Perry was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison on Wednesday at an emotional hearing over the Friends star’s overdose death.

Dr. Salvador Plasencia sentenced to 2.5 years in prison

Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett handed down the sentence that included two years of probation and a $5,600 fine to 44-year-old Dr. Salvador Plasencia in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles.

The judge emphasised that Dr. Plasencia didn’t provide the ketamine that killed Matthew, but told him, “You and others helped Mr. Perry on the road to such an ending by continuing to feed his ketamine addiction.”

“You exploited Mr. Perry’s addiction for your own profit,” she said.

Dr. Plasencia was led from the courtroom in handcuffs as his mother cried in the audience. He might have arranged a date to surrender, but his lawyers said he was prepared to do it today.