Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya celebrate first wedding anniversary with BTS wedding reeL

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala seems to be elated and overwhelmed as she completes one year of her wedding with actor Naga Chaitanya. Sobhita shared her wedding-themed reel featuring her and actor Naga Chaitanya, on her social media account.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya ring in first wedding anniversary

In the video, Sobhita is seen dressed as a South Indian bride, while Naga Chaitanya appears as the groom, both fully adorned in traditional wedding attire. Sobhita captioned the post, writing, “The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire. One year as Mrs!”

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, tied the knot in 2017. The couple, however, announced their separation in 2021. Both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, post-separation, went on with their careers and new personal collaborations. For the uninitiated, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a traditional ceremony.