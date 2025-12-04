Urmila Matondkar: Rangeela was a celebration of life

A

One of the funniest memories is me roaming around a Goa beach in Jackie Shroff’s white ganji, which people didn’t know until much later! I wore it for a shot, and it became iconic. It proves cinema isn’t about fashion rules; it’s about capturing the right moment and immortalising it. When nothing was working, Jackie said, ‘She can wear anything and rock it’, gave me the ganji, and told me to wear it. That became the opening shot of Tanha Tanha, me running on the beach, tossing my hair, in his ganji. There’s also that white outfit — the skirt and top. I was standing on a rock with four of my toes literally wedged in, the ocean behind me, waves crashing so hard that one misstep could’ve swept me away. There was no music because I was too far from the crew; the music had to be in my mind, heart, and soul. That’s exactly how it translated on screen.