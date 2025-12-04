Urmila Matondkar: Rangeela was a celebration of life
Thirty years may have passed, but the girl who danced into our hearts as Mili still lights up the screen with the same magnetic glow. With Rangeela re-releasing for a new generation, CE spoke to actress Urmila Matondkar — an icon who shaped not just a film, but an entire pop-culture moment. In an exclusive conversation with CE, she revisits the film’s magic, her journey, and what keeps her inspired.
Excerpts
Can you talk about a few memories and your journey with Rangeela?
There are so many memories, it’s impossible to pick just one. What I remember most is that I had as much fun making the film as people did watching it. We created characters who felt alive — Mili, Munna and Kamal were inherently interesting, and we had wonderful actors like Achyut Potdar, who is no longer with us. There was a beautiful bond on set, it felt like a reincarnation of family. And of course, there was Aamir. He’s outstanding. He would rehearse endlessly and still manage to deliver the most effortless, natural take. What’s thrilling about the re-release is realising how timeless and iconic Rangeela is. Even the tiniest details feel fresh today. The songs look larger than life. It’s the journey of a simple, relatable, middle-class girl into this grand cinematic world. If there’s one true celebration of life in cinema, I think it would be called Rangeela.
How does it feel watching it on the big screen again?
Honestly, it no longer feels like my film. It belongs to the people. Whenever I post something from it, it brings a huge smile to my face, just like it does for the audience. No matter how many times you watch it, you walk into the theatre smiling and walk out smiling even more. It’s a celebration of everything cinema brings to life — a flight of imagination and fantasy, especially because it’s an underdog story. Rangeela makes you feel happy, and like its title suggests, makes you feel life is full of colours and beauty.
What message would you give the younger generation watching it on the big screen for the first time?
I’d tell them: come experience how beautiful life can be, and what cinema truly is. There’s a shot right at the beginning where she looks through a kaleidoscope at images of great actors, and from there, the film takes off.
Is there a vivid memory you cherish from the film?
One of the funniest memories is me roaming around a Goa beach in Jackie Shroff’s white ganji, which people didn’t know until much later! I wore it for a shot, and it became iconic. It proves cinema isn’t about fashion rules; it’s about capturing the right moment and immortalising it. When nothing was working, Jackie said, ‘She can wear anything and rock it’, gave me the ganji, and told me to wear it. That became the opening shot of Tanha Tanha, me running on the beach, tossing my hair, in his ganji. There’s also that white outfit — the skirt and top. I was standing on a rock with four of my toes literally wedged in, the ocean behind me, waves crashing so hard that one misstep could’ve swept me away. There was no music because I was too far from the crew; the music had to be in my mind, heart, and soul. That’s exactly how it translated on screen.
How do you stay so fit?
I honestly don’t have a strict fitness routine. But I’ve always lived a disciplined life, it’s something Maharashtrian households naturally instil. We aren’t indulgent eaters. Today my lifestyle includes yoga, weight training, and a mindful approach to living. Earlier in my career, I didn’t work out as much, but now I strongly encourage every woman to lift weights and take care of her body. It’s the biggest investment you’ll ever make and the one most neglected.
What is your style statement?
I genuinely believe your personality should be your biggest style statement. If your personality shines, you can walk into any room wearing anything and still make heads turn. Of course, styling for the screen is a different game, there’s no comfort or convenience. (laughs) The more glamorous it looks, the more uncomfortable it usually is! Personally though, my style is rooted in comfort and practicality.
What keeps you motivated?
My philosophy is simple: life is too beautiful to waste even a minute on anything that doesn’t serve you or help you grow. That thought alone keeps me going.
How would you define cinema?
It’s the most beautiful dream mankind has ever had; a flight of imagination into another world that makes you forget your problems and transports you somewhere entirely different.
How would you define success?
Success is being able to do what you want and grow the way you want. Nothing beyond that. All the zeros mean nothing if you stop growing as a person. Growth is individual, and as long as you’re aware of your path and moving forward, you’re successful.
(Story by Shreya Veronica)