In Phera, Sanjay Mishra finds a character and a city that mirrors his own rhythms

Sanjay Mishra doesn’t arrive on a film set but seeps into it, like how sunlight does through the dusty windows of an old Calcutta house. He was in the city, shooting for Phera, which marks his debut in Bengali cinema. Sanjay, perfectly content among the crumbling balconies of the city, sat down with Indulge for a chat. The film, directed by Pritha Chakraborty, is about the push-and-pull between a father and son. Sanjay Mishra calls his Phera character Pannalal “a generation,” and you believe him. He speaks of the city like a companion, of old buildings like ex-lovers he refuses to forget.

In person, he is equal parts tender and wicked. Sanjay laughs from his belly, talks about rare sitar vinyls and luchi-chholar daal with equal affection. The more he speaks, the more Kolkata peeks out of him—leisurely, unhurried, refusing to be modern for the sake of it. “Main zinda rehna chahta hoon yaar (I want to stay alive, man),” he says, and it lands like a life thesis. Excerpts: