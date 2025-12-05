Ishaan Khatter hangs out with Laurence Fishburne, shares a clever Matrix reference

Indian cinema when reached Morocco this year with Homebound on the center stage, it witnessed a fun crossover of Hollywood and Bollywood. The iconic Laurence Fishburne hugging the stars of the film, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in two arms, gave the world an important message. The video shared by Ishaan on Instagram starts off on a serious note and soon takes the real fun turn.

Hollywood meets Bollywood: A fun Moment at Homebound’s Marrakech Premiere with Laurence Fishburne

Homebound, which earned an Oscar nomination for 2026 back in September, has quickly become a defining film in recent Indian cinema. With its blend of raw and powerful storytelling, it has reshaped how narratives are told today. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, the film beautifully captures the realities of the rat race within the Indian economy.

With fame came a series of events, and one of the film’s recent premieres took place in Marrakech. Amidst all the glitz and glamour, Ishaan shared a video from the event that sent the internet on a delightful joyride.

Captioning the video Ishaan wrote, "With the new bestie in Marrakech Mr Fishburne! Gonna hold on to the hugs and the words of encouragement after our gala premiere for Homebound in Marrakech last evening."