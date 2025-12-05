Police probe viral video of Aryan Khan at Bengaluru pub

Bengaluru police have visited a pub and questioned its manager in connection with a purported video of actor and director Aryan Khan, allegedly showing his middle finger, police sources said on Friday.

Aryan Khan gets involved in yet another controversy

The video, reportedly shot at a pub in Bengaluru, went viral on social media on Thursday. Following the circulation of the alleged video, police visited the pub for inspection, reviewed the CCTV footage, questioned the manager, and gathered information about Aryan Khan’s conduct, according to sources.

Police will decide on whether to register a suo motu case based on the report submitted by the team that visited the pub, as per the directions of senior officials.

The viral video shows the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan entering a Bengaluru pub along with Kannada actor Zaid Khan, son of Minister for Housing and Waqf Zameer Ahmad Khan, and Congress leader Mohammad Nalpad, son of senior Congress MLA N.A. Haris.

After entering, Aryan Khan is seen waving cheerfully at the crowd for some time. In between, he is allegedly seen showing his middle finger to the onlookers. The purported video has gone viral on social media, and the alleged rude behaviour of the son of a Bollywood superstar has triggered widespread discussion.

According to police sources, the alleged incident occurred on November 28 at a popular pub located within the Ashoknagar police station limits in Bengaluru.

Despite the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate having a dedicated unit to monitor objectionable viral videos, the incident was ignored until the media reported it.