Sex And the City actress Kim Cattrall marries longtime BF Russell Thomas in intimate ceremony

Kim Cattrall got married on December 4, 2025 and garnered international press attention after the actress wed her significant other, Russell Thomas, during an intimate ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall in London. Although Kim Cattrall has been known for keeping her private life largely off the radar, the wedding provided a unique opportunity for her to publicly celebrate her relationship with Russell Thomas in a private setting with only 12 guests in attendance.

Highlights of Kim Cattrall's wedding: A close, personalized ceremony celebrating their lengthy relationship

Kim Cattrall's wedding was an understated, elegant ceremony that reflected both Kim and Thomas' desire to keep things private. Kim wore a cream Dior suit designed by Patricia Field, who also designed the iconic dresses worn by Kim's character, Samantha Jones. She wore Cornelia James lace gloves and a custom Philip Treacy hat, all together creating a classic and elegant look that fits Kim's signature style of sophistication. Thomas wore a custom Richard James suit, which complemented Kim's minimalist aesthetic.