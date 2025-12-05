Taylor Swift reportedly paid another bride for her wedding date and venue

There has been a lot of discussion regarding the date of Taylor Swift's wedding following many reports stating that not only did she pay another bride, but that Swift was able to convince them to loosen up on their plans to hold their wedding on June 13, 2026, the same day as her own wedding to Travis Kelce. While speculation surrounding her motives and plans for her upcoming nuptials remains alive, most speculation centres on her alleged offer to a couple to use the venue she has reserved.

Taylor Swift wedding date sparks venue-buyout rumours

According to reports, Taylor Swift sought to secure June 13th as the date for her wedding, with it being significant to her from an emotional perspective due to her superstitions as well as for branding purposes. Unsubstantiated sources claim that Taylor Swift paid a considerable amount of money (the total amount and exact figure have not been disclosed) to Ocean House for releasing the date in addition to her wedding and honeymoon expenses elsewhere. Some versions of the rumour indicate that Taylor Swift signed a nondisclosure agreement.