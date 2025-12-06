4 reasons Kareena and Sharmila are saas-bahu goals

Some celebrity relationships look carefully arranged. This one never has. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore have drifted into a comfortable rhythm that feels like it grew naturally, without PR choreography. The nicest thing about watching them together is how unhurried they seem in each other’s company.

Why Kareena and Sharmila are saas-bahu goals

1. They let each other be

When Sharmila joined Kareena on What Women Want, Kareena didn’t try to shape the conversation or push it along. She leaned back, almost like she was chatting to a favourite aunt, and let Sharmila’s stories roll out at their own pace. Sharmila teased her lightly about handling motherhood and work, and Kareena laughed the way people do when the person across from them genuinely knows them.

2. Their affection comes through in the small things

A good example is that famous moment on Koffee With Karan when Karan read out Sharmila’s letter to Kareena. It wasn’t flowery. It felt like Sharmila had simply written down what she truly felt. Kareena’s reaction said everything. No dramatic speech. She just looked moved, the way someone does when a family member unexpectedly puts something tender into words. In later interviews she has mentioned turning to Sharmila for calm, practical advice on the children, the sort of guidance that arrives over a quiet cup of tea rather than grand declarations.