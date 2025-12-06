Do you know Vijay Mallya did Sameera Reddy's kanyadaan? Here's why

Vijay Mallya is no stranger to headlines, be it for controversy, luxury, or just pure drama. Now chilling in London, he’s back in the spotlight as new tidbits about him float around the media. Interestingly, did you know that he once performed the Hindu ritual of kanyadaan at actress Sameera Reddy’s wedding?
Back in 2014, Sameera Reddy tied the knot with businessman Akshai Varde after a picture-perfect love story. The couple opted for a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony in Mumbai, an intimate affair with just close friends and family. Also the ceremony was so intimate that the actress’ friends from the industry didn’t know about it. So how did Vijay Mallya land an invite to such a close-knit celebration? Because he’s family too! The connection comes from Sameera’s mother’s side, giving him a VIP pass straight into the wedding.
In Hindu tradition, kanyadaan is a sacred ritual in which the bride’s family formally entrusts her to the groom, symbolizing their blessings and trust as she begins a new chapter in life.
While talking about her wedding in an interview, Sameera said Vijay performed her kanyadaan though not being directly related to her, because he was the only person from her mother’s side. In relation, Vijay happens to be a distant uncle of the actress. Talking to the media she said, “Only Vijay Mallya, who is related from my mother’s side, gave me away to the groom. That apart, there were only friends and family.”
Taking a stroll down memory lane, let’s dive into their love story, one that’s almost straight out of a movie. It’s a classic “enemies to lovers” tale. Sameera and Akshai first crossed paths during the promotion of her film Tezz. She had to ride a motorcycle for the promotion, which happened to belong to Akshai’s company. Fate got them right there.
At first, Sameera thought he was a bit of a starrer and maybe even a little creepy. But soon enough, sparks flew! From awkward first encounters to romantic dates, their story quickly shifted gears toward a happy ending. About their first interaction, Sameera recalled, “He seemed more worried about the bike than me. Funny thing, he didn’t even think about dating me or see me that way. I had to make all the first moves… yes, I asked him for his number first!”
Indeed, a love story worthy of the silver screen.