Do you know Vijay Mallya did Sameera Reddy's kanyadaan? Here's why

While talking about her wedding in an interview, Sameera said Vijay performed her kanyadaan though not being directly related to her, because he was the only person from her mother’s side. In relation, Vijay happens to be a distant uncle of the actress. Talking to the media she said, “Only Vijay Mallya, who is related from my mother’s side, gave me away to the groom. That apart, there were only friends and family.”

Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde’s love story

Taking a stroll down memory lane, let’s dive into their love story, one that’s almost straight out of a movie. It’s a classic “enemies to lovers” tale. Sameera and Akshai first crossed paths during the promotion of her film Tezz. She had to ride a motorcycle for the promotion, which happened to belong to Akshai’s company. Fate got them right there.

At first, Sameera thought he was a bit of a starrer and maybe even a little creepy. But soon enough, sparks flew! From awkward first encounters to romantic dates, their story quickly shifted gears toward a happy ending. About their first interaction, Sameera recalled, “He seemed more worried about the bike than me. Funny thing, he didn’t even think about dating me or see me that way. I had to make all the first moves… yes, I asked him for his number first!”

Indeed, a love story worthy of the silver screen.