Kritika Tiwari walks down the aisle to brother Kartik Aaryan’s song

Many commented under Kartik Aaryan's post, congratulating the new couple and appreciating the brother-sister relationship. "Never knew kartik's 'dulhan ka bhai' phase is gonna be this beautiful and heartwarming", commented one user. Another one wrote, "From disguising her to get pastries for you to holding her flower canopy at the wedding!".

In another carousel of pictures from the wedding shared by the actor, Kartik wrote a heartfelt caption. "There are days that change your world quietly… today was one of them. Seeing my kiki as a bride felt like watching years turn into a moment !! Kiki, I’ve watched you grow from the little girl who ran behind me everywhere to this graceful bride who walked into her new life today with so much joy and strength", he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan added, "I’m proud of the woman you’ve become, proud of the values you carry, and grateful for every laugh, fight, secret, and memory we’ve shared. And today, as you walked ahead, my heart stayed right by your side. You may be starting a new chapter, but you’ll always be my little sister- the heartbeat of our family".

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for his next rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. With Ananya Panday as the female lead, the Sameer Sanjay Vidwans directed film will release on December 25, 2025.