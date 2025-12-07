Jason Derulo faces backlash after he claims he would never work with women

Jason Derulo is once again in the limelight after a tweet alleged that the singer said he would "never work with women again" after a sexual harassment case filed by an aspiring artist, Jena King, was dismissed. The tweet has not been confirmed, but the problem with Jason Derulo has led to a lot of talk about conduct allegations, industry scrutiny, and the public's view of the issue, which has not been changed.

Jason Derulo controversy resurfaces after a viral statement

Jason Derulo is still under the spotlight as social media users keep talking about the lawsuit that King filed in 2023. In that lawsuit, she accused him of harassment, retaliation, and career exploitation. The case was closed at the beginning of this year without the acknowledgement of the wrongdoing; however, the old accusations that have been brought up again and the new viral claim have stirred the criticism of Jason Derulo to the extent that he is now facing a renewed backlash. Many pundits of the entertainment industry argue that when it comes to celebrity legal controversies and past allegations, unconfirmed statements can go a long way; in fact, they can very quickly escalate.