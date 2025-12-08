Dick Van Dyke shares the two habits he gave up to live a long life

The actor shared with a media outlet, "I got rid of booze and cigarettes and all that stuff, which is probably why I’m still here...I think I was probably in my 50s before it dawned on me".

Dick Van Dyke said that he used to smoke a lot of cigarettes and recalled how Walt Disney was into the same unhealthy habit. "He just smoked too much! Doggone", the actor said.

Ahead of turning a century old, the actor released a book on November 18, titled, 100 Rules for Living to 100: An Optimist’s Guide to a Happy Life, released on November 18. In a marvellous revelation, the actor shared that even at this stage, he tries to make it to the gum at least three times every week!

An excerpt from the book reads, "I’m not a 'wake up and go back to bed' type just yet, unless it’s cold and rainy. If I miss too many gym days, I really can feel it — a stiffness creeping in here and there in my joints".

Dick Van Dyke also shed light on other healthy habits that he maintains even at this age. "Huge smoothie and/or frothy caffeine treat after my workout, full-body tingly exhilaration, sharper mind, sense of accomplishment to bask in for the rest of the day nap time, well-earned, limber dancing in the days ahead", the actor wrote.

Even at 100, the actor continues to be an inspiration when it comes to leading a healthy life despite a busy life of stardom.