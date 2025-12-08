Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift attend their first Chiefs game together to see Travis Kelce in action

This was the first time that Selena accompanied Taylor to a Chiefs game. Travis' team lost to Houston Texans 20-10.

Taylor Swift was last seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game on November 24 when the Chiefs claimed victory over Indianapolis Colts. The pop star has been often seen at the Arrowhead stadium supporting her fiancé. She has previously been accompanied by friends such as Blake Lively.

Since dating Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has taken interest in American football and has spoken about it several times. Travis has also shared how grateful he is that her partner commits herself to her game with passion.

Earlier this year, right before the engagement, Taylor surprised fans by appearing on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce. During the episode, Travis told Taylor, "I am forever thankful for you diving into the football world". Taylor replied, "I became obsessed with it. My friends were like, 'Who body snatched you?'"

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez' friendship dates back to 2008 and they have remained close friends through thick and thin, setting some major friendship goals.