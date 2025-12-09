Ameesha Patel praises former co-star Akshaye Khanna for Dhurandhar role, shares photo from Humraaz days

Ameesha shared an old picture with Akshaye, where they can be seen sitting at a table surrounded by a few others. Ameesha captioned the photo, "GREATNESS THEN n EVEN GREATER NOW!! That’s AKSHAY KHANNA (Akshu as I fondly call him)Unassuming n ego less!Throwback 2 LONDON during HUMRAAZ promotions @ dinner along with my cousins from PARIS!I don’t think he even realises he has BLOWN the NATION w/ his performances this year (sic)!" Ameesha and Akshaye worked together in Abbas Mustan's thriller Humraaz.

In the espionage thriller Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna plays Rehman Dakait, a character reportedly inspired by a real-life Pakistani gangster from Karachi’s Lyari area who founded the People’s Aman Committee. His dramatic entry scene, set to Bahraini rapper Flipperachi’s track Fa9La, quickly sparked excitement among fans.

The actor’s dance from the film has also gained massive popularity online, with clips circulating across social media and drawing praise for his effortless style and strong screen presence. Actor Danish Pandor revealed that the performance was improvised rather than choreographed, which has stunned fans.