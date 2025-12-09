Johnny Depp poses for a picture with Kartik Aaryan

For the unversed, the character Jack Sparrow, Johny Depp plays the main protagonist in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean, an American fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series. The films’ plots are set primarily in the Caribbean, based on a fictionalised version of the Golden Age of Piracy while also leading to the range of a mid-1700s setting. The stories follow the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow with various other characters, including Jacks treacherous first mate Hector Barbossa and loyal first mate Joshamee Gibbs, over the course of the films.

Meanwhile, Rooh Baba is the character Kartik plays in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the third installment.

Kartik will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic-comedy film by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania. The film was shot in Croatia, Rajasthan and Mumbai for 57 days. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25.

Kartik will also be seen in Naagzilla, where he will be seen in an unexpected role as Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag on a fantastical adventure. It is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Gautam Mehra. Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films have joined hands to produce the film.