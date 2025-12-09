Six releases in 2026: Here is a complete list of films and series featuring Zendaya

2026 is indeed shaping up to be an exceptionally busy year for Zendaya. With five major projects spanning romantic drama, epic mythology, superhero action, science fiction and television series — makes Zendaya one of the most dominant and anticipated figures of the entire 2026 entertainment calendar.
Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, this project is set to release on April 3, 2026. The romantic drama co-starring Robert Pattinson reportedly centers on a couple who takes an unexpected turn just before their wedding day. The couple's relationship is shaken when one partner discovers unsettling truths about the other. The film also stars Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim and Hailey Gates.
Playing Athena in this Christopher Nolan movie that's set for release on July 17, 2026, the epic mythological film is based on Homer's The Odyssey. It chronicles Odysseus, king of Ithaca's perilous journey home after the Trojan War and features an all-star ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway.
Reprsing her role as Michelle 'MJ' Jones-Watson in Destin Daniel Cretton directorial that will hit theatres on July 31, 2026, Zendaya will also be seen in the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man series. She stars alongside Tom Holland playing Peter Parker, whose identity as Spider-Man has been forgotten by the world following the spell in No Way Home.
Denis Villeneuve's trilogy concludes on December 18, 2026 with the third film based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah. Zendaya returns as Chani, with the story continuing the arc of her fated relationship with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).
HBO's famed character Rue Bennett to return this Spring for the anticipated third season of the Emmy-winning series. It is expected to feature a significant time jump, moving the characters past their high school years and into a new phase of adulthood.
