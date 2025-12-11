'Terrified for the Future of Women': singer Chinmayi Sripada breaks silence on deepfake abuse

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has been in the very middle of cyber crime recently. Sharing a morphed image of her that was sent by the trolls she tagged the police and wrote how she and her family had been threatened and harassed by them.

Chinmayi Sripada calls out deepfake harassers, tags police in a viral post

The singer who has always been vocal about her life, shared a photo online on X as a proof of her harrowing situation. She wrote how the online trolls have increased to a great number and now it's not just her but her family too have been under the potential threats. She received tons of death threats for no particular prominent reason. She shared how the rise of deepfakes and AI has destroyed the lives of people in the worst possible way and now she is in the depths of the same.

Sharing the blurred morphed image and a video of herself online, Chinmayi tagged the Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, VC Sajjanar, and wrote "I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue. But I made this video for girls and their families to safeguard against the ‘Lanja Munda’ spewing people here who have been paid to do this for the past 8-10 weeks to harass our family (sic)."