'Terrified for the Future of Women': singer Chinmayi Sripada breaks silence on deepfake abuse

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has been in the very middle of cyber crime recently. Sharing a morphed image of her that was sent by the trolls she tagged the police and wrote how she and her family had been threatened and harassed by them.
The singer who has always been vocal about her life, shared a photo online on X as a proof of her harrowing situation. She wrote how the online trolls have increased to a great number and now it's not just her but her family too have been under the potential threats. She received tons of death threats for no particular prominent reason. She shared how the rise of deepfakes and AI has destroyed the lives of people in the worst possible way and now she is in the depths of the same.
Sharing the blurred morphed image and a video of herself online, Chinmayi tagged the Commissioner of the Hyderabad City Police, VC Sajjanar, and wrote "I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue. But I made this video for girls and their families to safeguard against the ‘Lanja Munda’ spewing people here who have been paid to do this for the past 8-10 weeks to harass our family (sic)."
Chinmayi shared that the hostility escalated immensely after her husband, filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran, made a remark about the mangalasutra a few weeks ago. The context was Rahul said, “After our marriage, I told my wife Chinmayi that it was her choice whether to wear mangalsutra or not. I even suggested not wearing it, because it’s unfair that men have no visible sign of being married, while women are expected to have one." And this has been the very cause of the trollings directed at her and her family.
She added, “I have been abused, my children have been given death threats, I have filed a police complaint against a few on the Twitter Spaces who said that the kind of women they don’t like shouldn’t ever have children, and if they do, their children must die. There were men applauding and laughing at this.”
She expressed deep concern for the future of women, questioning how a society can claim to uplift women while simultaneously tearing them down. She further added, “This is going to be very, very common in the future, where men have always used technology, power to defame women that they don't like. Earlier, they used to call them witches, black magicians, and pro*****tes. Then if they wanted a woman and didn't get her then they would make rumours about her so that her life is miserable”.