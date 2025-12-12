Kylie Jenner steps into Hollywood with a show-stopping role in Charli XCX’s mockumentary

After owning her spotlight in reality TV and business ventures, Kylie Jenner is all ready for her acting debut in Hollywood. She is going to appear in Charli XCX’s new mockumentary film The Moment directed by Aidan Zamiri.

Blink and you’ll miss it: Kylie Jenner stuns fans in new Charli XCX trailer

As the new trailer of the mockumentary releases, fans point out to the blink and you’ll miss it moment with Kylie on the big screens. For a split moment the now actress appears and leaves the fans stunned. This marks a significant step in her career though Kylie is not new to the limelight, an acting debut leaves a significant mark.

The movie, set to release on Jan. 30, 2026, follows a fictionalized Charli XCX as she navigates fame, the pressures of the music industry, and preparations for an arena tour. The trailer opens with Charli, playing a version of herself, offering a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes life of a showgirl.