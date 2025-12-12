Taylor Swift talks about performing through stomach flu during the Eras tour

Taylor Swift has been the heartthrob of an entire generation, and this time she proved exactly why her fans adore her so much. In a recent interview the singer revealed something shocking. During her iconic Eras Tour, she had fallen sick multiple times as stomach flu took charge of her body. But, when it was time to face a sea of thousands, she rolled up her sleeves, took a deep breath, flashed that signature smile, and walked onto the stage like nothing ever happened.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: How she battled sickness to put fans first

Taylor embarked on her record-breaking Eras Tour in 2023 — a tour so iconic that it became one of the most talked-about musical events of the years that followed. But behind the glitter and the roar of the crowd, she was battling something no one expected: she’d fallen a bit ill with stomach flu. When her team urged her to postpone the shows, she didn’t hesitate for even a second. She refused. Opening up about the same in a recent interview she said, “For me, when I'm on tour, especially The Eras Tour, I just make a decision at the beginning of the tour that there's no option to not go on stage”.

She was literally in her ‘never let them know your next move’ era. Even while battling waves of sickness, she decided she’d perform at a solid level six and make sure no one in the audience ever suspected a thing. As she put it, “Even if you had the stomach flu, which I had multiple times during the tour, my goal was like, never let them know you have the stomach flu.”