Bridgerton star Simone Asley announces her upcoming music release

Bridgerton star Simone Asley is proving she’s a true jack of all trades. Away from the glitz and glamour of playing Lady Kate Bridgerton in grand British palaces, Simone has found her rhythm in music. She recently took to Instagram to announce that her new music video will be dropping soon.

Lady Kate Bridgerton turns singer: Simone Asley’s musical journey hits a closer date with a new announcement

Simone who is renowned for her acting roles has stepped into the world of music with equal power and glam. She announced her debut album this year in March and now is already gearing up for the release in the upcoming year.

Sharing the excitement on Instagram, Simone posted a carousel of stunning photos featuring herself and her musical instruments. In one set, she dazzles in a striking red dress, the ones you wear to date nights and in another, she exudes effortless chic in jeans, relaxed in a recording studio, fully immersed in her musical journey. And amidst all of it are her cute furry friends saying an adorable hello.