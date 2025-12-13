Bridgerton star Simone Asley announces her upcoming music release

Bridgerton star Simone Asley is proving she’s a true jack of all trades. Away from the glitz and glamour of playing Lady Kate Bridgerton in grand British palaces, Simone has found her rhythm in music. She recently took to Instagram to announce that her new music video will be dropping soon.
Simone who is renowned for her acting roles has stepped into the world of music with equal power and glam. She announced her debut album this year in March and now is already gearing up for the release in the upcoming year.
Sharing the excitement on Instagram, Simone posted a carousel of stunning photos featuring herself and her musical instruments. In one set, she dazzles in a striking red dress, the ones you wear to date nights and in another, she exudes effortless chic in jeans, relaxed in a recording studio, fully immersed in her musical journey. And amidst all of it are her cute furry friends saying an adorable hello.
Captioning the post she wrote, “Incoming! so excited, and so proud to officially share that next year I will be releasing music! This body of work has been close to my heart with the most incredible people over the past three years. And I am thrilled that I will be sharing it with you ”
And from the post, it looks like Simone had a fun night out, slipping into an elegant red dress after a hectic day in the studio. She shared in her post, “Yesterday evening I had to step out in this gorgeous dress after a day in the studio, and we decided to snap some pics with the pups.”
Comments congratulating the actress-turned-singer poured in. One wrote, “YES BABES!!!!! We are ready!” Another added, “I am so excited for this new venture! Bring on the music in 2026”. In a fun comment, one keeping the dogs in her pictures the protagonist wrote, “Performing liveeee at a puppy venue near you! Sooooo proud of you mama! Excited for you to release your beautiful art to the world”.
With all the excitement building, we can only wait for the release date.