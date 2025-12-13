What role does Rebecca Ferguson play in the movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man?

Peaky Blinders starring Cilian Murphy has been one of the most popular television series for years, and it’s exciting to hear that the universe is set to expand with an upcoming film. Titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the movie is scheduled for release in March 2026. Adding to the anticipation, Rebecca Ferguson is set to play a critical role in the film, further raising expectations and excitements among fans.

'I can’t do a Brummie accent': Rebecca Ferguson on joining Peaky Blinders movie

The movie will showcase a massive return of the old cast members from the franchise but will also see some new faces. Among them is the actress who has now been officially onboarded for the film. Rebecca is set to play the role of Kaulo. The details of the character is still under the wraps and knowing the popularity of the series and the massive fanbase Rebecca revealed that she will stay away from the public excitement in order to not freak out.

In an interview the actress revealed that she was unsure whether she was the right fit for the role, as the character required a Birmingham accent, one she doesn’t naturally have. She jokingly countered the creators by suggesting a Swedish accent instead, proposing the character be from Sweden.