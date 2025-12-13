What role does Rebecca Ferguson play in the movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man?

Peaky Blinders starring Cilian Murphy has been one of the most popular television series for years, and it’s exciting to hear that the universe is set to expand with an upcoming film. Titled Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the movie is scheduled for release in March 2026. Adding to the anticipation, Rebecca Ferguson is set to play a critical role in the film, further raising expectations and excitements among fans.
The movie will showcase a massive return of the old cast members from the franchise but will also see some new faces. Among them is the actress who has now been officially onboarded for the film. Rebecca is set to play the role of Kaulo. The details of the character is still under the wraps and knowing the popularity of the series and the massive fanbase Rebecca revealed that she will stay away from the public excitement in order to not freak out.
In an interview the actress revealed that she was unsure whether she was the right fit for the role, as the character required a Birmingham accent, one she doesn’t naturally have. She jokingly countered the creators by suggesting a Swedish accent instead, proposing the character be from Sweden.
She said, “Basically, I said, ‘I can’t do a fu****g Brummie [accent] mate, so what are we going to do about this? That ain’t happening. Could she be Swedish?” For now, it appears the deal has gone through, and her accent did not stand in the way of securing the role.
The actress who has been tied up with the Mission Impossible franchise for years, has now been recently done with after the Dead Reckoning: Part One. So, when the creators of Peaky Blinders figured it out, they couldn’t just let it go.
Netflix back in October confirmed that a new Peaky Blinders sequel series is in development. Creator Steven Knight, who is also writing and directing The Immortal Man, returns to steer the story toward a new generation of Shelbys. The series will come out only after the movie is released. The projected release is set to be in 2027 and casting details have yet to be announced.