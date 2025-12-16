Anuj Sachdeva assaulted by a society resident in Goregaon over parking dispute

Sachdeva stated to the police saying that it all started with him pointing out a wrong parking job in the residents’ WhatsApp group, and it escalated as the neighbour alleged that the dog of the actor bit him. He took the video on social media as evidence and also located the accused's flat; he also stated that he went for medical treatment for a head injury. The police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered for the case of assault and that they are looking into it.

Residents talked about a charged atmosphere and demanded stricter parking regulations and clearer rules for pets. The personnel who were on duty and took action are willing to cooperate; records from the society are being looked into to get an overview of the time. According to legal analysts, if the video and witness accounts confirm the actor's version of events, then the charges may include assault and intimidation.

The public response had all shades of opinions from worries to requests for law enforcement to act quickly; likewise, artists have called for a transparent investigation. This case is about the existing problems of urban life, such as parking and pets, that can sometimes lead to violence. The authorities have requested both sides to keep the evidence safe and wait for the forensic reports. Bangur Nagar police have said they will base their decisions about further arrests or charges on the material evidence and witness accounts as the investigation continues. ​‍​