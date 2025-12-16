Jonas Jiju strikes again! Nick Jonas reveals his pre-concert jam, and it's a Kiara-Hrithik song

Looks like Priyanka Chopra’s influence on Nick Jonas is exactly what we Indians hoped for. The singer has officially caught the Bollywood beat! Nick recently took to Instagram to share that his pre-show warm-up now includes grooving to Aavan Jaavan from War 2, the high-energy track that features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani!
Fondly known across the country as Indian Jiju, Nick Jonas has long been a beloved part of our lives for being the ultimate green flag and the perfect partner to Priyanka Chopra. And just when we thought we couldn’t love him more, he’s gone and done it again.
Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video straight from what appears to be the backstage of his concert. With the caption “What a jam”, the singer is seen vibing hard to Aavan Jaavan from War 2. He even added text on the video saying, “My hype-up song before every show on the tour.” Safe to say, hearts across the country have melted once again, and the man has officially earned even more brownie points.
Comments flooded with fun write ups and even Hrithik Roshan adding an extra flair to the content wrote, “I agree”, and of course fans went crazy. The singer of the song Nikhita Gandhi also commented saying, “Glad my voice is your jam”. Now coming to the fans, one of them wrote, “We need another @nickjonas bollywood mix like Maan Meri Jaan”. Another added, “Music is a universal language! Would love to hear Bollywood influence on your new album!”
Meanwhile away from the limelight, Priyanka shared a carousel of their quiet life. Captioning the post she wrote, “Just a few random moments.. it’s been good to be home.”
The post started with the two cozily chilling with a stunning view as their background. Then came more pictures to give all the singles out there a bit of FOMO. A romantic table set by the fireplace lit the room and then came some random pictures from their daily lives in NYC and baby Malti made the cutest cameo.
