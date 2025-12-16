Jonas Jiju strikes again! Nick Jonas reveals his pre-concert jam, and it's a Kiara-Hrithik song

Looks like Priyanka Chopra’s influence on Nick Jonas is exactly what we Indians hoped for. The singer has officially caught the Bollywood beat! Nick recently took to Instagram to share that his pre-show warm-up now includes grooving to Aavan Jaavan from War 2, the high-energy track that features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani!

Priyanka Chopra effect? Nick Jonas makes Bollywood his hype-up music

Fondly known across the country as Indian Jiju, Nick Jonas has long been a beloved part of our lives for being the ultimate green flag and the perfect partner to Priyanka Chopra. And just when we thought we couldn’t love him more, he’s gone and done it again.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a video straight from what appears to be the backstage of his concert. With the caption “What a jam”, the singer is seen vibing hard to Aavan Jaavan from War 2. He even added text on the video saying, “My hype-up song before every show on the tour.” Safe to say, hearts across the country have melted once again, and the man has officially earned even more brownie points.