IShowSpeed sued for $1 Million after allegedly wrecking robot during livestream

IShowSpeed sued for $1 million over wrecking a robot after a viral livestream incident allegedly left a humanoid robot severely damaged and unusable. The suit brought by the robot company Social Robotics accuses the YouTuber of physical assault on their robot, the online personality of the robot being Rizzbot, during a filmed interaction that quickly spread across social media platforms.
Social Robotics states that the robot's head cameras, neck joints, and internal systems were damaged, making it impossible for it to walk or interact in the usual way. The company claims that Rizzbot was their main money-making machine with a strong online presence and that the abrupt withdrawal of the robot from the market caused them to suffer a large financial loss, which they have quantified to be more than $1 million.
The petition says that the lawsuit against IShowSpeed for $1 million over the destruction of a robot resulted from a September livestream in which Watkins could be seen punching, choking, and forcibly pushing the humanoid robot while watching live by thousands of viewers. The company alleges that the behaviour went beyond the limits of a mere show, causing extensive damage to the machinery and sensors that made the robot unusable and the cancellation of the events and collaborations that had been booked as a result.
The complaint not only calls out Watkins but also his production and management team members, arguing that those who were involved and did not intervene despite the obvious danger to the robot. The filings say that the streamer was aware, or at least should have been aware, that using physical force on a sophisticated robotic system would cause damage and thus he would have to bear the financial consequences.
