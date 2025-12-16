IShowSpeed sued for $1 Million after allegedly wrecking robot during livestream

The petition says that the lawsuit against IShowSpeed for $1 million over the destruction of a robot resulted from a September livestream in which Watkins could be seen punching, choking, and forcibly pushing the humanoid robot while watching live by thousands of viewers. The company alleges that the behaviour went beyond the limits of a mere show, causing extensive damage to the machinery and sensors that made the robot unusable and the cancellation of the events and collaborations that had been booked as a result.

The complaint not only calls out Watkins but also his production and management team members, arguing that those who were involved and did not intervene despite the obvious danger to the robot. The filings say that the streamer was aware, or at least should have been aware, that using physical force on a sophisticated robotic system would cause damage and thus he would have to bear the financial consequences.