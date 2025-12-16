Prachi Tehlan: Finding rhythm beyond game

A

From being a sportsperson to working in the corporate world and then becoming an actor — none of this was planned. As a child, I wanted to be a pilot. Sports happened almost by chance because of my height. I started playing basketball in Class 7, represented Delhi, and eventually played for India for four years. I also had the honour of captaining the Indian team at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010. My sporting career lasted about 11 years, and during my captaincy, the Indian team won its first medal. Acting happened unexpectedly when the Star Plus show Diya Aur Baati Hum was looking for a tall actor for a parallel lead. I met the team, underwent workshops and training, and within three to four days, I had to move from Delhi to Mumbai. That’s how I went from being a consultant at Accenture to appearing on the silver screen. My first film was a Punjabi project, followed by another Star Plus show, Ikyavan (51), where I played a beautiful character. My South Indian debut came with Mamangam, alongside Mammootty sir — a huge break for me. After the lockdown, I settled in the South. Kochi is my base now, though I travel to Hyderabad often, looking for good opportunities. Thenela Vanala is my first official Telugu release.