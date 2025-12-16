Tanya Mittal shows off massive house & car collection, silencing haters!

We have often seen influencers flaunt their luxurious lifestyle in the most lavish manner. And with that comes our doubt whether the wealth is truly theirs or just a marketing strategy. Internet sensation Tanya Mittal has been caught up in a similar frenzy with fans wondering whether her flauntings are true or just fake set up for followers. So, breaking the doubts in a recent video, massive lineups of cars and a sprawling house puts all the speculation to a halt.

Tanya Mittal returns to her Gwalior home and gives a tour to her fans silencing haters!

Tanya Mittal, known for her influence on Instagram, has also been in the limelight as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. With internet trolls constantly on her case, she has faced criticism for posing for the camera and not truly owning the lavish life she showcases. But now, putting an end to all the hate and speculation, she shared a video returning home to a sprawling house, greeted by a crowd at the front gate. She captioned it, “I am home," followed by an evil eye and folded-hand emoji.