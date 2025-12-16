Tanya Mittal shows off massive house & car collection, silencing haters!

We have often seen influencers flaunt their luxurious lifestyle in the most lavish manner. And with that comes our doubt whether the wealth is truly theirs or just a marketing strategy. Internet sensation Tanya Mittal has been caught up in a similar frenzy with fans wondering whether her flauntings are true or just fake set up for followers. So, breaking the doubts in a recent video, massive lineups of cars and a sprawling house puts all the speculation to a halt.
Tanya Mittal, known for her influence on Instagram, has also been in the limelight as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. With internet trolls constantly on her case, she has faced criticism for posing for the camera and not truly owning the lavish life she showcases. But now, putting an end to all the hate and speculation, she shared a video returning home to a sprawling house, greeted by a crowd at the front gate. She captioned it, “I am home," followed by an evil eye and folded-hand emoji.
In another video, a lineup of cars is showcased in her Gwalior home, which is claimed to be the influencer’s own property. One of the users commented, “Ghr ke ander ki bhi video Twitter pr hai, jo saf saf amir pustaini ghr lgra h (There is also a video from inside her house on Twitter, which clearly looks like a rich ancestral home).” But some of them, being really skeptical, wrote negatively about her. One said,“Cars bazar se rented hai guys (The cars are rented from the market, guys)." Another added “Mehmano ki car h (These are the guests’ cars),".
The spiritual influencer alongside sharing a glimpse of her house also showed how she was enjoying The Big Boss episode in her own home theatre which by the way was massive. In the video she wrote, “My family watching Bigg Boss everyday together for me," and added, “I told you Janhvi Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Varun Dhawan, this is how we watch your movies too."
