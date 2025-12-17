Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s home has three Christmas trees and a village

The video begins with Selena Gomez, 33, standing in the kitchen as Benny, 37, asks her from behind the camera, “Are you ready to see the tree?”. The pair then makes their way to one of the living spaces in their home where the colourful evergreen, which Mindy describes as “vintage-inspired” in her caption, stands tall in the corner of the room.

As Benny gets closer to the tree, viewers can see all the stunning details Mindy made sure to include, from the silver tinsel to the old-school train set circling the outside. Selena Gomez then gets excited over the bedazzled Christmas tree skirt, as it “goes with my nails”, she says. She places her hand next to the gems for a visual, showing off her dazzling engagement ring in the process.

The video cuts to Selena sitting on the couch in a different room as she admires another tree the couple has on display in their home. Food-shaped ornaments adorn the tree as Benny listed each one. He said, “milk, a little bagel, cheese, ham, seafood tower, shrimp”. He also makes a point to show off the jar of pickles hanging from the tree in honor of his wife’s favourite snack.