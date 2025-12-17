Virat Anushka slammed for not taking picture with specially abled fan; video triggers backlash

Virat Anushka slammed for not taking a picture after a short airport video featuring cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma went viral on social media. The clip shows a differently abled fan approaching the couple for a photo while they walk toward their vehicle, accompanied by security personnel. The couple do not stop, prompting many users online to accuse them of being insensitive. As the video spread rapidly, “Virat Anushka slammed for not taking a picture” became a trending phrase across platforms.
Besides that, the Virat Anushka slammed for not taking a picture controversy also drew defence from the fanbase, which warned against judging from a short clip. Quite a few of them suggested that the airport is a very secure area where the celebrities are usually required to follow strict movement protocols. A few more pressed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always been vocal about their personal boundaries and the hardships that come with being under the public eye.
The opposing side said that the couple had an opportunity to make a short stop to greet the fan, and it would have been a nice gesture, especially taking into account that the fan was physically challenged. Some social media users called the moment disheartening and wondered about the degree of responsibility public figures have towards their fans. Those who supported the couple also argued that even if a celebrity refuses a photo, it should not be automatically interpreted as disrespect. This is because such situations may arise due to safety reasons, tight schedules, or security personnel’s instructions. While fans expect thoroughness and availability, celebrities more and more vocally claim the right to their privacy.