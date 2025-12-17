Virat Anushka slammed for not taking picture with specially abled fan; video triggers backlash

Virat​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anushka slammed for not taking a picture after a short airport video featuring cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma went viral on social media. The clip shows a differently abled fan approaching the couple for a photo while they walk toward their vehicle, accompanied by security personnel. The couple do not stop, prompting many users online to accuse them of being insensitive. As the video spread rapidly, “Virat Anushka slammed for not taking a picture” became a trending phrase across platforms.

Virat Anushka slammed for not taking a picture: backlash and context

Besides that, the Virat Anushka slammed for not taking a picture controversy also drew defence from the fanbase, which warned against judging from a short clip. Quite a few of them suggested that the airport is a very secure area where the celebrities are usually required to follow strict movement protocols. A few more pressed that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always been vocal about their personal boundaries and the hardships that come with being under the public eye.