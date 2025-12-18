Lily Collins on her experience of filming Emily in Paris post pregnancy

Actress Lily Collins has shared that she was completely drained while filming Emily In Paris after embracing motherhood. The actress said that she was "very tired" as a new mother, reports a newspaper.

The 36-year-old actress welcomed daughter Tove, her first child with husband Charlie McDowell, via surrogate in January and later went back to work filming the fifth series of her hit Netflix show and she's now said that being on set was a "struggle" because of all the sleepless nights.

She said, "You have a different purpose [as a mother] and it's really tough. It's a struggle and I'm just so grateful to be able to do both'. I said to everyone this year, 'I'm really good with memorisation, I'm really good with knowing my lines, but this year give me some grace. I've not slept, I'm very tired and I may not be on my game’”.

Lily celebrated her first Mother’s Day on 11 May by sharing a photo of herself online cradling Tove in a sling and opening up about her experiences as a first-time mom.