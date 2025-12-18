Natalia Bryant’s stalker restraining order renewed and extended to protect her family too

Natalia Bryant, the daughter of late Kobe Bryant, had filed a restraining order against a stalker back in 2022. Years later now when the situation doesn’t seem to have improved in any sense, the court has renewed it and expanded it to include her family, Vanessa, Bianka and Capri, under its protection.

When things got out of hand, court renews and expands restraining order for Natalia Bryant to protect entire family

It all began in 2020 when a man named Dwayne Cortez Toliver Kemp, 32, from Sun Valley, California, randomly reached out to Natalia on social media. What initially seemed like a harmless message soon took a disturbing turn. Over time, Dwayne allegedly began repeatedly messaging her, harassing her and behaving as if they were already in, or should be in, a romantic relationship.

As the days passed, the messages reportedly became increasingly obsessive and vulgar. In 2021, things escalated further when he allegedly sent a photo of Natalia with her father, along with an extremely inappropriate message claiming they could have a Kobe-like child together. His exact quote being, “Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… ‘Kobe,’”

The harassment continued to escalate over time, and reports that the accused was a gun enthusiast only made the situation more alarming.

In November, a restraining order was filed, and by December 2022, a permanent restraining order was granted against Dwayne.

But even with Natalia out of his reach, the behaviour didn’t stop. He allegedly brought flowers intending to hand them to Natalia personally. When he couldn’t locate her, he then tried to deliver those flowers to her mother, Vanessa Bryant, hoping they would reach Natalia through her.

Explaining why he reached out again, he claimed he believed the restraining order had expired and that he was now allowed to contact her.

Following this incident, Natalia renewed the restraining order, this time extending protection to her family as well.

