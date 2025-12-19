PastForward: Actress Sruthi Hariharan and Indulge Bengaluru celebrate 15 amazing years in the media landscape!

If there’s one thing Sruthi refuses to romanticise, it’s motherhood. “The first six months were brutal,” she admits. “Hormones, exhaustion, confusion. No one prepares you for that,” she tells us. “A friend once told me: it doesn’t get easier, you just get used to it,” Sruthi adds. Six years on, she speaks of her daughter with awe — of conversations, curiosity, intelligence. “This generation is something else. Gen Alpha is going to change the world,” she says with conviction. Parenting, she believes, has become more conscious. More intentional. “We talk about safety. About bodies. About consent. About screens. And yes, there’s guilt. Constantly. But I tell her why I work. For money, yes. But also because I love it,” she shares. She hopes that lesson stays. Motherhood has changed how she approaches work. “I do think about how my daughter will perceive my choices.” There are films she’ll wait to show her. Conversations she’s preparing herself for. “But I won’t do anything I’m ashamed of,” she informs us. It’s a quiet but firm boundary.