Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome baby girl, and the baby's name has a heartfelt connection

Renowned comedian Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt have stepped into a brand-new chapter of their lives as they recently welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared sweet glimpses of their newborn on Instagram, revealing her beautiful name and the touching reason behind choosing it, a moment that quickly melted hearts online.

A nod to bravery: Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcome baby girl and their child's name has a heartwarming history

The couple welcomed their baby on December 12 and named her Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. The Instagram carousel opens with a heartwarming family selfie of the proud parents holding their newborn. It’s followed by tender moments of Elsie soaking in quiet one-on-one time with her baby, and one especially emotional frame comes when just after delivery, Pete leans in to kiss Elsie.

The cutest part was the one where baby Scottie held the finger with her tiniest grip. The post then moves into candid snapshots of new-parent life, where feeding schedules, gentle holds, and learning the ‘right way’ to cradle a newborn takes center stage — a beautifully real glimpse into their first days as a family.

Captioning the whole thing the post wrote, “our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025. Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson. My best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - Elsie. Wu tang forever. - pete”.