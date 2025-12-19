Riley Keough named in bizarre lawsuit linking her to John Travolta’s son

Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, the one-time business partners of Priscilla Presley, are the ones who brought the lawsuit that mainly involves breach of contract allegations against Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, the son of Priscilla. The plaintiffs included a statement in the suit where they said that Riley Keough paid for her egg donation to conceive Ben Travolta and received in return cash and a car. The Riley Keough John Travolta lawsuit allegations are offered without the support of any medical or legal documents.

As of now, there is no confirmation from the side of Riley Keough or John Travolta about the issue. Both parties' representatives have refused to comment, and no verification by a third party has been made. Experts in the legal field warn that the accusations in the civil court documents should not be considered as facts and can be contested or dismissed if they are deemed to be irrelevant.

Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is an accomplished actor with her own family and career. John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s son Ben came after the death of their first son, Jett, and the child has been kept out of the public eye for the most ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌part.