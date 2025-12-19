Riley Keough named in bizarre lawsuit linking her to John Travolta’s son

A brand new lawsuit has become the centre of public attention after it came with a very unusual claim regarding Riley Keough and John Travolta. The court documents say Keough is the biological mother of the youngest son of Travolta, Ben, who was born in 2010, to him and his late wife, Kelly Preston. The part of the story about the Presley family is a lead for the different legal cases in which the amended complaint from the Riley Keough John Travolta lawsuit is connected.
Priscilla Presley’s lawyers have not only rejected the charge but have also labelled it as irrelevant, unfounded, and injurious. The attorney of the star claims that the establishment of the facts is out of the lawsuit's scope and that the claim was thrown inappropriately, causing the Presley family to suffer unnecessarily. They saw the fraction as an effort to attract media attention by using the sensational nature of the matter, which is not related to the Travolta family or Riley Keough.
Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, the one-time business partners of Priscilla Presley, are the ones who brought the lawsuit that mainly involves breach of contract allegations against Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, the son of Priscilla. The plaintiffs included a statement in the suit where they said that Riley Keough paid for her egg donation to conceive Ben Travolta and received in return cash and a car. The Riley Keough John Travolta lawsuit allegations are offered without the support of any medical or legal documents.
As of now, there is no confirmation from the side of Riley Keough or John Travolta about the issue. Both parties' representatives have refused to comment, and no verification by a third party has been made. Experts in the legal field warn that the accusations in the civil court documents should not be considered as facts and can be contested or dismissed if they are deemed to be irrelevant.
Riley Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, is an accomplished actor with her own family and career. John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s son Ben came after the death of their first son, Jett, and the child has been kept out of the public eye for the most part.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels