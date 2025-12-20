Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna really married? Viral wedding pics set the internet buzzing

With photos of a couple going viral, questions about whether the couple is engaged or not became even greater. Fans have been following both actors for years and tracking their public appearances, coincidental travel, and the same social circle. In addition, new reports of an apparent private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad, along with unconfirmed rumours of a possible wedding, only fueled the belief that the photos could be legitimate. Consequently, these photos circulated widely without verification, and many fans congratulated both actors.

As of now, there has not been an official wedding between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, and no posts have been made by either of them to acknowledge or share said viral images. Furthermore, neither actor's representatives confirmed any association between the viral images and real-life events.

The newfound interest in Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is also due to their ongoing friendship that began with their movie pairings in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They have also been seen multiple times hanging out in various public places, celebrating birthdays and vacations together, even posting pictures from the same locations separately.