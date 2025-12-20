Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya host pre-Christmas bash

Sharing the glimpses from what seemed to be a beautiful evening, actor Tara Sutaria wrote on Instagram, "Having ourselves a merry little Christmas. 3 days of endless cooking, baking and referencing table scapes, ordering crockery from across the country and having friends carry it back for us, tons of Christmas carol-ing, turkey basting and…

Here we are!!!! Blessed. Bellies full. Bright and beautiful! HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!!".

The host continued, "May the new year be full of peace of mind and clarity of thought… may our hearts be light and let’s be kind to one another. God knows we need it now more than ever".

Tara organised the Christmas party on her own, cooking an extravagant meal. One of the pictures even saw her posing with a full turkey while another showed her carefully setting up the table.

Fans poured their love in the comment section as the post went viral. "Absolutely stunning, Tara! Your outfit and the Christmas decor are pure magic. Wishing you joyful holidays!", wrote one fan. Another user commented, "Looking gorgeous tara". "What food!!!!!!", read another comment. A fan complimented, "N her choices are top notch…".

Tara and Veer's guest list included popular faces such as Orry, Bhumi Pednekkar, Himesh Reshammiya among others.