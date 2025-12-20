Travis Scott and Tyla's dating rumors spark buzz after music collaborations and public appearances

Travis Scott and Tyla's dating rumour has intensified after their repeated high-profile projects together. It has become the main topic of the music and entertainment media. The reports reveal that the couple has a strong bond on a personal level as they work on the music; however, neither of them has made a public statement that they are romantically involved. Lack of response from both sides has only sparked more and more curiosity about them.

Travis Scott and Tyla's dating rumours: What's driving the speculation

Travis Scott and Tyla's dating rumours that have been talked about are mainly based on the repeated professional activities that have brought them together. Tyla's rise as a global pop and Afrobeats star has been perfect with the continuation of Travis Scott's influence in hip-hop, thus making their collaborations very visible. Insiders say that Travis Scott has been more and more a part of Tyla's projects; hence, people are thinking that there is something more between them.