Who is Ben Gorham, Kendall Jenner's new mystery man?

Kendall Jenner is making all the headlines and not just for her work but for a speculative connection with a special someone. After being spotted multiple times with Ben Gorham at multiple events and at cosy coffee shops as well, the internet is brewing stories that this might just be another rom-com.

Who is Ben Gorham, whom Kendall Jenner is speculatively dating?

Reports suggest that the pair was recently spotted browsing antiques at La Maison Française in Hollywood before grabbing coffee at the Architecture Bookstore Café. Kendall was all smiles as she and the former Swedish basketball player strolled through the parking garage. With all the buzz in town, everyone is now curious: Who is Ben Gorham, really?

Ben Gorham, 48, is making waves in the fragrance world as a successful entrepreneur, but his story is as global as his scents. The fun bit is, his roots are literally from all over the world.

The man is half-Indian, half-cottish, and French Canadian and has been a lover of international life. From an early childhood in Sweden to growing up in Toronto, high school in New York, and earning a business degree in Canada, Ben’s journey is something quite impressive. He started off as a basketball player which made him quite popular and then business came into his life in a fragrantful manner.